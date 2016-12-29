Basilea Pharmaceutica AG / Basilea names new member of its Extended Management Committee . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, Switzerland, December 29, 2016 - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced that, as of January 1, 2017, Ursula Eberhardt will take the role of Head of Global Human Resources and join the Extended Management Committee which reports to the Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Eberhardt succeeds Heidi McDaid, who retires as of December 31, 2016. Ms. Eberhardt has served in various positions in Basilea's Corporate Department and Human Resources team since joining Basilea in 2006 and most recently was deputy Head of Global Human Resources.

Ronald Scott, Basilea's Chief Executive Officer, indicated: "Basilea greatly appreciates Ms. McDaid who built Basilea's human resources department and operations from our founding to a level of industry excellence. Basilea's human resources activities will continue to be in good hands under Ms. Eberhardt, who has been our deputy Head of Global Human Resources for the last seven years. We wish Ms. McDaid all the best in her retirement and much success to Ms. Eberhardt in her new position."

About Basilea

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company developing products that address increasing resistance and non-response to current treatment options in the therapeutic areas of bacterial infections, fungal infections and cancer. The company uses the integrated research, development and commercial operations of its subsidiary Basilea Pharmaceutica International Ltd. to discover, develop and commercialize innovative pharmaceutical products to meet the medical needs of patients with serious and potentially life-threatening conditions. Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: BSLN). Additional information can be found at Basilea's website www.basilea.com (http://www.basilea.com).

