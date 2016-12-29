Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Fingrid Oyj / Miscellaneous Fingrid Oyj's financial reports in 2017 29-Dec-2016 / 10:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Helsinki, Finland, 2016-12-29 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fingrid Oyj Stock Exchange Release 29 December 2016 at 11.00 EET Fingrid Group will publish the following financial releases in 2017. 17.2.2017 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2016 5.5.2017 Management's Review 27.7.2017 Interim Report January-June 2017 25.10.2017 Management's Review The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 24 May 2017. For more information: Jan Montell, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +358 30 395 5213 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Fingrid Oyj Finland ISIN: XS0113638653 Category Code: MSC TIDM: BR96 Sequence Number: 3727 Time of Receipt: 29-Dec-2016 / 10:01 CET/CEST End of Announcement EQS News Service 533225 29-Dec-2016

