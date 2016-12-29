Songa Offshore SE: Conversion of bonds, new shares issued

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 7 April 2016 made by Songa Offshore SE (the "Company") regarding the new convertible bond loan issued by the Company on 17 April 2016.

Based on conversion notices received, convertible bonds of nominal value USD 368,333 have today been converted into 182,343 ordinary shares in the Company.

Following the conversion, the outstanding principal of the convertible bond is reduced to USD 115,960,691 and the number of outstanding ordinary shares in the Company has increased to 112,478,781.





29 December 2016

Limassol, Cyprus



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

