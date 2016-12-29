sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

VERONA PHARMA PLC - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire
London, December 29

Verona Pharma plc

("Verona Pharma" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options

Verona Pharma plc (AIM: VRP), the drug development company focused on first-in-class medicines to treat respiratory diseases, announces that it has issued 2,000,000 new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (the "New Shares") following an exercise of share options by a former employee. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the New Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM, with dealings expected to commence on 6 January 2017 ("Admission").

Following Admission, the Company will have a total of 2,568,053,160 Ordinary Shares in issue each carrying one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. This figure of 2,568,053,160 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plcTel: +44 (0)20 3283 4200
Jan-Anders Karlsson, Chief Executive Officer
N+1 Singer (Nominated Adviser and Broker)Tel: +44 (0)20 7496 3000
Aubrey Powell/James White
FTI ConsultingTel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000
Simon Conway/Stephanie Cuthbert/Natalie Garland-Collins

© 2016 PR Newswire