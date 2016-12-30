Vilnius, Lithuania, 2016-12-30 08:21 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume automatic order matching in INVL Baltic Real Estate shares (INR1L, ISIN code LT0000127151) on 30-12-2016.



The trading is resumed considering the fact that the Bank of Lithuania granted the Company a license of closed-end investment company on 22-12-2016 and the Company publicly announced the prospectus of INVL Baltic Real Estate SCETREIC approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 29-12-2016.



Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.