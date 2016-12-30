Helsinki, 2016-12-30 08:52 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taaleri Plc has received a flagging notification from Berling Capital Oy (Business ID 0799293-8, Helisnki, Finland), a company Mr. Esa Karppinen controls, pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act.



According to the flagging notification, the share of Berling Capital's ownership and votes in Taaleri Plc has gone below 5%. The share of ownership has changed on 29 December 2016.



Berling Capital Oy's share of ownership and votes in Taaleri Plc (ISIN code FI4000062195) before the transaction:



Number of shares: 1,423,034 Share of ownership and votes: 5.0194%



Berling Capital Oy's share of ownership and votes in Taaleri Plc (ISIN code FI4000062195) after the transaction:



Number of shares: 1,403,134 Share of ownership and votes: 4.9492%



The flagging notification has been calculated based on the total amount of Taaleri Plc's shares and votes: 28,350,620.



Taaleri Plc Communications



Taaleri in brief



Taaleri is a Financial Group, whose parent company Taaleri Plc is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's main market. The Taaleri Group consists of three business areas: Wealth Management, Financing and Energy. Taaleri provides services to institutional investors, companies and private individuals. The Group's subsidiaries engaging in business are Taaleri Wealth Management and its subsidiaries, Taaleri Private Equity Funds Ltd Group, Taaleri Investments Ltd Group, Taaleri Energia Ltd and Garantia Insurance Company Ltd. In addition, Taaleri has associated companies Fellow Finance Plc, which offers peer-to-peer lending services, and Inderes Ltd, which produces analyses for investors.



At the end of June 2016, Taaleri had EUR 4.2 billion assets under management and 3,600 wealth management customers. Taaleri Plc has approximately 2,600 shareholders. The operations of Taaleri are supervised by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority.



More information about our company and services:



www.taaleri.com www.fellowfinance.fi www.garantia.fi



Taaleri on Twitter



Taneli Hassinen, Head of Communications and IR, tel. 0958 40 504 3321, taneli.hassinen@taaleri.com