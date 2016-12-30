sprite-preloader
PJSC MAGNIT - Change of Share

Press Release

Krasnodar

December 30, 2016

Magnit Announces the Disposal of Shares by the Entity under the Issuer's Control

Krasnodar, Russia (December 30, 2016): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company", the "Issuer", MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the disposal of shares by the entity which is under the Issuer's control.

Full company name and address:Joint Stock Company "Tander"
185, Levanevskogo street, Krasnodar, Russia
Taxpayer Id Number:2310031475
Principal State Registration Number:1022301598549
Object of disposal:Ordinary registered uncertified voting shares with a state registration No. 1-01-60525-P of 04.03.2004, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A0JKQU8
Disposal of shares
Date of change:December 27, 2016
Amount of disposed shares:6,600 shares (0.006980% of the total equity)
Basis for disposal:Sale and Purchase Agreement executed in the trading
Amount of votes before disposal:9,051 votes (0.009572% of the total number of votes)
Amount of votes after disposal:2,451 votes (0.002592% of the total number of votes)
Disposal of shares
Date of change:December 28, 2016
Amount of disposed shares:1,300 shares (0.001375% of the total equity)
Basis for disposal:Sale and Purchase Agreement executed in the trading
Amount of votes before disposal:2,451 votes (0.002592% of the total number of votes)
Amount of votes after disposal:1,151 votes (0.001217% of the total number of votes)

Disposal of shares
Date of change:December 29, 2016
Amount of disposed shares:1,151 shares (0.001217% of the total equity)
Basis for disposal:Sale and Purchase Agreement executed in the trading
Amount of votes before disposal:1,151 votes (0.001217% of the total number of votes)
Amount of votes after disposal:0 votes (0.000000% of the total number of votes)

For further information, please contact:

Timothy PostHead of Investor Relations
Email: post@magnit.ru
Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600
Investor Relations OfficeMagnitIR@magnit.ru
Direct Line: +7-861-277-4562
Website: ir.magnit.com/
Media InquiriesMedia Relations Department
press@magnit.ru

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2016, Magnit operated 33 distribution centers and 13,364 stores (10,138 convenience, 407 hypermarkets and 2,819 drogerie stores) in 2,436 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.


