PJSC MAGNIT - New Hypermarkets and Magnit Family Stores Opening

Press Release

Krasnodar

December 30, 2016

Magnit Announces the Opening of New Hypermarkets and "Magnit Family" Stores

Krasnodar (December 30, 2016): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers is pleased to announce the opening of new hypermarkets and "Magnit Family" stores.

The 186th "Magnit Family" store is located at 26 Rossiya prospekt, Kirovo-Chepetsk, Kirovskaya oblast, Volga federal region. Assortment of the store consists of about 7,400 SKUs, out of which about 86% are food items. There are 10 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 11 pm.

The 231st hypermarket (medium format) is located at 2 Kazarmenskaya street, Petrozavodsk, Republic of Karelia, North-Western federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 23,100 SKUs, out of which about 67% are food items. There are 27 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is owned by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 11 pm.

The 232nd hypermarket (medium format) is located at 57 Oktyabrskiy prospekt, Kemerovo, Siberian federal region. Assortment of the store consists of about 20,900 SKUs, out of which about 65% are food items. There are 28 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is owned by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 11 pm.

The 187th "Magnit Family" store is located at 28 Radishcheva street, Dobryanka, Perm krai, Volga federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 10,300 SKUs, out of which about 83% are food items. There are 9 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 11 pm.

The 188th "Magnit Family" store is located at 3, 50 let Oktyabrya street, Osinniki, Kemerovo oblast, Siberian federal region. Assortment of the store consists of about 8,800 SKUs, out of which about 89% are food items. There are 11 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 10 pm.

The 189th "Magnit Family" store is located at 5 Savushkina street ("City" shopping center), Astrakhan, Southern federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 10,000 SKUs, out of which about 85% are food items. There are 13 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.

The 190th "Magnit Family" store is located at 75 Mira street, Tolgiatti, Samara oblast, Volga federal region. Assortment of the store consists of about 8,000 SKUs, out of which about 87% are food items. There are 11 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is owned by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.

The 233rd hypermarket (small format) is located at 57, 4 proyezd street ("Rus na Volge" shopping center), Samara, Volga federal region. Assortment of the store consists of about 13,000 SKUs, out of which about 76% are food items. There are 11 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.

The 191st "Magnit Family" store is located at 22a Kommunisticheskaya street, Apsheronsk, Krasnodar krai, Southern federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 8,100 SKUs, out of which about 88% are food items. There are 11 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is owned by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.

The 192nd "Magnit Family" store is located at 25-1 Tukhachevskogo street ("Noviy" shopping center), Stavropol, North-Caucasian federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 8,100 SKUs, out of which about 62% are food items. There are 13 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 11 pm.

The 193rd "Magnit Family" store is located at 11B Mashinostroiteley prospekt ("Zavolzhskiy" shopping center), Yaroslavl, Central federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 8,100 SKUs, out of which about 88% are food items. There are 10 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 11 pm.

The 234th hypermarket (small format) is located at 68a Zapadniy obkhod street, Stavropol, North-Caucasian federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 12,900 SKUs, out of which about 76% are food items. There are 15 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is owned by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.

The 235th hypermarket (small format) is located at Etoka village, Pyatigorsk, Stavropol krai, North-Caucasian federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 11,900 SKUs, out of which about 78% are food items. There are 13 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 10 pm.

The 236th hypermarket (small format) is located at 5 Krasnoarmeyskaya street, Roslavl, Smolensk oblast, Central federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 12,000 SKUs, out of which about 79% are food items. There are 12 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 11 pm.

The 237th hypermarket (small format) is located at 40 Yeyskoe shosse, Krasnodar, Southern federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 15,200 SKUs, out of which about 79% are food items. There are 10 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is owned by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 11 pm.

The 194th "Magnit Family" store is located at 4 Tsiolkovskogo street ("Biryuza" shopping center), Lazarevskoye village, Sochi, Krasnodar krai, Southern federal region. Assortment of the store consists of more than 10,000 SKUs, out of which about 84% are food items. There are 11 cash desks installed in the sales area. The outlet is leased by the Company. The store is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 10 pm.

Company description:

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2016, Magnit operated 33 distribution centers and 13,364 stores (10,138 convenience, 407 hypermarkets and 2,819 drogerie stores) in 2,436 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2016, Magnit had revenues of RUB 522 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 52 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.