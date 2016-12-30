Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Viking Supply Ships AB

SKÄRHAMN, Sweden, Dec 30, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Viking Supply Ships AB ("Viking Supply Ships") has as previously announced carried out new issues of class A shares and class B shares. The new issues of shares have resulted in changes in the number of shares and votes in Viking Supply Ships as follows:

Prior to the issuances of new shares, there were in total 177,444,318 shares in Viking Supply Ships, of which 11,634,946 class A shares, corresponding to 116,349,460 votes, and 165,809,372 class B shares, corresponding to 165,809,372 votes, 282,158,832 votes in total.

The number of shares has through the issuances of new shares increased by 28,088,754. The number of votes has increased by 28,088,754. As of 30 December 2016, there are in total 205,533,072 shares in Viking Supply Ships, of which 11,634,946 class A shares, corresponding to 116,349,460 votes, and 193,898,126 class B shares, corresponding to 193,898,126 votes, 310,247,586 votes in total.

Viking Supply Ships AB is the parent company of a Swedish shipping group with its main office in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Group conducts its business in four segments: Anchor Handling Tug Supply ships (AHTS), Platform Supply Vessels (PSV), Services and Ship Management. The business is focused within offshore and ice-breaking primarily in Arctic and subarctic areas. The Group has approximately 500 employees and its revenue for 2015 amounted to MSEK 1,114. The Company's series B share is listed at Nasdaq Stockholm, Small Cap segment. www.vikingsupply.com.

This information is information that Viking Supply Ships AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:30 a.m. CET on 30 December 2016.

