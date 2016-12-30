After the expiry of employment contract Petteri Ahonen, Head of Business Customers at TEO LT, AB (hereinafter - "Teo") and AB Omnitel, is finishing his career at Teo and Omnitel.



Kestutis Šliužas, CEO of Teo and Omnitel, will temporary lead a Unit of Business Customers until appointment of a new manager is announced.



Petteri Ahonen (born in 1970) will continue his career in Finland. From June 2014, he was Head of Business Customers at Omnitel, and from January 2016 he became a member of a joint Management Team of Teo and Omnitel.



Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, Head of Legal, tel. +370 5 236 7715