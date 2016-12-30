The Exchange has decided that the trading in shares of Sevan Drilling Limited (SEVDRo, ISIN code BMG8070J1099, order book ID 110780) shall be resumed.
The trading has been resumed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
