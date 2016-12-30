sprite-preloader
Freitag, 30.12.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,835 Euro		-0,009
-1,07 %
WKN: A0YBBJ ISIN: CA65339B1004 Ticker-Symbol: 6CG 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NGEX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NGEX RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,83
0,888
23:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NGEX RESOURCES INC
NGEX RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NGEX RESOURCES INC0,835-1,07 %