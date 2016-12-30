CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/30/16 -- BlackPearl Resources Inc. ("BlackPearl" or the "Company") (TSX: PXX) (OMX: PXXS) reports the following, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

As a result of the exercise of employee stock options, as at December 30, 2016, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company is 335,948,895 common shares with voting rights.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of BlackPearl Resources Inc. under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on December 30, 2016 at 3:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

