In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Compeq Manufacturing 1,64% vor AT&S 0,92%, Unimicron Technology Corp 0,41%, Shinko Electric Industries -0,29%, Apple -0,6%, Ibiden Co.Ltd -1,06%, Intel -1,89%, Semtech Corporation -2,17%, Qualcomm Incorporated -2,48% und TTM Technologies, Inc. -4,48%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Semtech Corporation 11,48% vor Shinko Electric Industries 9,21% , Apple 3,91% , Unimicron Technology Corp 2,93% , Intel 2,72% , Ibiden Co.Ltd 0,75% , Compeq Manufacturing 0% , Qualcomm Incorporated -2,35% , TTM Technologies, Inc. -2,57% und AT&S -6,52% . Weitere Highlights: Apple ist nun 3 Tage im Minus...

