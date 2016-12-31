Al Maryah Island Welcomes 2017 With Breathtaking Music and Fireworks Spectacular

ABU DHABI, UAE, December 31, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 10,000 people turned out to enjoy New Year ' s Eve concert with singing stars Hussain Al Jassmi , Mohammed Hamaki and Mohammed Assaf

Star-studded spectacular was the biggest New Year's Eve celebration in Abu Dhabi

Al Maryah Island hosted Abu Dhabi's biggest New Year's Eve celebration, a spectacular evening of music and fireworks. Thousands of families and friends filled the island's waterfront Promenade where they enjoyed an electrifying concert with Emirati star Hussain Al Jassmi, Egyptian pop sensation Mohamed Hamaki, and winner of Arab Idol 2015, Mohammed Assaf.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8012751-al-maryah-island-welcomes-2017

More than 10,000 people enjoyed hearing their favourite songs performed during the five-hour show, which culminated in an exhilarating midnight countdown, followed by a breath-taking firework display.

The evening was a landmark occasion in Al Maryah Island's colourful events calendar and was staged through a partnership between Mubadala and Platinum Records, the leading record label company which operates under the umbrella of MBC Group.

As well as the star-studded concert, visitors enjoyed delicious treats from festive food trucks dotted along the Promenade and roaming street performers. Meanwhile, guests at Al Maryah Island's iconic hotels, Rosewood Abu Dhabi and Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island as well as at Abu Dhabi's shopping and dining destination The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, celebrated the start of 2017 with sumptuous special menus, DJs, and rooftop views of the magnificent firework display.

Ali Eid AlMheiri, Executive Director, Mubadala Real Estate & Infrastructure said: "We are delighted that this year's concert and firework show on Al Maryah Island was such a magnificent success, and we are proud to see how our New Year's Eve celebrations are becoming a renowned annual event. It is our pleasure to unite the residents of Abu Dhabi and help them welcome the New Year with an unforgettable night, in this most iconic of locations."

Taymoor Marmarchi, Head of Platinum Records, commented: "We are very proud to have hosted such an unforgettable and successful New Year's Eve event on Al Maryah Island in partnership with Mubadala. The singing stars, along with an incredible midnight firework display, made for an evening to remember."

About Al Maryah Island

Al Maryah Island is the business and lifestyle destination at the heart of the capital, connected to the cultural and entertainment districts of Abu Dhabi. Al Maryah Island is home to Abu Dhabi Global Market, the world's newest international financial center, comprising world-class commercial, hotel, retail, leisure, healthcare, and residential components. Featuring Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi and the upcoming Al Maryah Central.

About Real Estate and Infrastructure at Mubadala

Mubadala is an investment and development company owned by the Government of Abu Dhabi. Formed in 2002 to support the diversification of the emirate's economy, Mubadala builds and manages businesses in a wide range of industry sectors, investing to deliver strong financial returns and socioeconomic benefits to Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala Real Estate and Infrastructure operates as an equity partner and asset manager, focusing on infrastructure projects and real estate investment opportunities, both within the UAE and overseas.

The unit develops strategic commercial, residential and leisure districts that are central to Abu Dhabi's long-term development plans, as well as delivering supporting infrastructure essential to the emirate's economic diversification. These major projects are part of the government's comprehensive strategy to develop the capital into an environmentally, socially and economically sustainable, world-class city.

Mubadala's Real Estate and Infrastructure works to international standards of quality, functionality and sustainability. A number of its local hospitality sector projects are attracting world-class hotel and leisure operators, which are vital to Abu Dhabi's growing luxury tourism industry.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/452817/Al_Maryah_Island_Fireworks.jpg )



Video:

http://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8012751-al-maryah-island-welcomes-2017

