TAIPEI, TAIWAN -- (Marketwired) -- 12/31/16 -- "5, 4, 3, 2, 1!" With nearly a million people counting down together at the City Hall Square, the 13th TAIPEI 101 New Year Fireworks Show lit up the dark sky with light beams in blue and red! This was the brand new "2017 TAIPEI 101 New Year Light and Fireworks Show" presented by TAIPEI 101 to mark a perfect ending for the previous 12 years. For the first time, lighting and fireworks were combined, and 800 computer moving-head lights had been installed for the magnificent display, making the show one of the world's most exciting. Furthermore, with the golden color tone for the fireworks, the 238-second long light and fireworks show welcomed the new year and lit up the brand new Taiwan!

A Total of 20,000 Shots of Fireworks and 800 Lights Lid up Taiwan

TAIPEI 101 cooperated with the Tourism Bureau for the 2017 TAIPEI 101 New Year Light and Fireworks Show, and Bureau of Foreign Trade, MOEA, joined forces with 10 corporations to sponsor the show titled "Light Up Taiwan." This year's much-anticipated annual fireworks show was planned and operated by domestic professionals; Giant Show Co., which has previously worked with TAIPEI 101 many times, acted as the coordinator, inviting renowned Taiwanese lighting designer Chuang Fu-min to be part of the team. For the music, GCA Entertainment was once again invited to provide assistance for the production, and Taipei Symphony Orchestra for the performance. This was an extravaganza that fully showcased the talent and creativity of Taiwan.

Innovative Interpretation on New Year's Eve by TAIPEI 101

Light and Fireworks Show Display True "Taiwanese Flavors"

Locally Manufactured Fireworks -- Locally manufactured fireworks are rare in Taiwan. For this year's show, TAIPEI 101 specially commissioned Twfirework Inc., which is known for its delicate fireworks and meticulous production process, to produce some of the fireworks. Twfirework is a major supplier for Disney Land's fireworks show, and has won top prizes at numerous international competitions, gaining worldwide recognition for the quality of their products. Other fireworks were high quality products imported from Portugal; when the West met the East, an unprecedented visual feast was sparked in the night sky of Taipei.

Giant Show, the company coordinating this year's fireworks show, has participated in the design and execution of many major fireworks events in Taiwan and around the world. In 2011, Giant Show collaborated with Cai Guo-qian, world-renowned artist known for his works of explosives, to create the New Year Fireworks Show that also celebrated Taiwan's 100th birthday.

Record-Breaking Number of Lights -- The design of the 2017 TAIPEI 101 New Year Fireworks Show featured a diverse style where fireworks and lights were combined. As many as 800 computer lights were used, which not only was the first time such large quantity was used in Taiwan, but also the first time in the world where so many computer lights were used in one event. The main supplier and manufacturer of the computer lights was ACME Group, which is invested by Taiwanese company. Currently, ACME has become the world's largest producer of lights used for entertainment and stage, garnering worldwide recognitions and praises.

The designer in charge of controlling the lights also came from Taiwan; Mr. Chuang Fu-min currently works in Beijing, and has become quite an influential figure. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chuang had earned a name for himself in the lighting design community in Taiwan as "Master of Lighting;" he later moved his operation to Beijing. Mr. Chuang is a rare lighting design master with a global perspective among many lighting technicians on both sides of the strait.

Locally Produced Music by Taiwanese Team -- In response to this year's theme of "Light Up Taiwan," the music design focused on linking lively, colorful, and famous classical pieces, selecting German composer Richard Strauss' symphonic poem "Also sprach Zarathustra," French composer Maurice Ravel's "Boléro," Russian composer Tchaikovsky's "Waltz of the Flowers," British composer Elgar's "Pomp and Circumstance Marches," and French composer Offenbach's "Heaven and Hell." The five classical musical works were rearranged masterfully for the orchestral performance, allowing the music to dance with the fireworks and lights, and presenting the sentiments of each segment of visual and audio design of the wonderful display.

For the music of this year's show, Producer Ed Yen, who had previously worked with Yo-Yo Ma on his album, was once again recruited, where as GCA Entertainment, led by Ed Yen, was in charge of coordinating the creativity and production of the entire show. Taiwan's most famous composer and arranger Lee Che-yi was responsible for the orchestration, as he collaborated with Taipei's cultural icon -- Taipei Symphony Orchestra -- for the performance. Italian expert Michele Paciulli was invited to be in charge of audio engineering and sound design.

List of Partners and Sponsors for the 2017 Taipei 101 New Year Light and Fireworks Show

Chungyuet Group

Chinatrust

Tourism Bureau, Ministry of Transportation and Communications

Ever Rich D.F.S. Corporation

Bolife

Hotel Orchard Park

Bureau of Foreign Trade

Phu My Hung Asia Holdings

Da-Li Development Co., Ltd

Hi-Lai Foods

Highwealth Construction

Lih Pao Group

