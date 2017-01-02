sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ratos: Ratos AB: Ratos owns 23.6% of Arcus

2 January 2017

Not for disclosure, distribution or publication, directly or indirectly, in or into the US, Australia, Canada or Japan.

After a completed period of stabilization, Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 23.6%. Arcus ASA (publ) has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker ARCUS) and the first day of trading was 1 December 2016.

As a result of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by ABG Sundal Collier ASA Ratos has sold 4,494,202 shares in Arcus ASA (publ) ("Arcus") at a price of NOK 43 per share. Following the transaction Ratos owns 16,077,244 shares, corresponding to approximately 23.6% of the total shares in Arcus. Ratos will therefore issue a disclosure notice. Ratos has committed to not selling additional shares in Arcus for a period of 180 days after the first day of trading.


For further information, please contact:
Helene Gustafsson, IR Manager, +46 8 700 17 98
Elin Ljung, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 8 700 17 20


Financial calendar from Ratos:
Year-end report 2016                                     17 February 2017
Annual General Meeting                                 6 April 2017
Interim report January-March 2017                  8 May 2017
Interim report January-June 2017                   17 August 2017
Interim report January-September 2017          14 November 2017


Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 19 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Consumer goods/Commerce, Construction and Industrials. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,400 employees.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1180/R/2068298/776693.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ratos via Globenewswire

