Ratos: Ratos AB: Ratos owns 23.6% of Arcus

2 January 2017
After a completed period of stabilization, Ratos's holding in Arcus amounts to 23.6%. Arcus ASA (publ) has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker ARCUS) and the first day of trading was 1 December 2016.
As a result of the partial exercise of the over-allotment option by ABG Sundal Collier ASA Ratos has sold 4,494,202 shares in Arcus ASA (publ) ("Arcus") at a price of NOK 43 per share. Following the transaction Ratos owns 16,077,244 shares, corresponding to approximately 23.6% of the total shares in Arcus. Ratos will therefore issue a disclosure notice. Ratos has committed to not selling additional shares in Arcus for a period of 180 days after the first day of trading.
Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized companies in the Nordic countries. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 19 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Consumer goods/Commerce, Construction and Industrials. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 15,400 employees.
