Addnode Group moves from Small Cap to Mid Cap on the Nasdaq Stockholm

Addnode Group's class B shares are moved from the Small Cap segment Mid Cap segment on NASDAQ Stockholm due to Nasdaq's annual review of market values for the Nordic markets. Shares will be traded in the Mid Cap segment from 2 January 2017.
The Mid Cap segment includes companies with a market capitalization of between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion.
