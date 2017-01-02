sprite-preloader
Montag, 02.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,79 Euro		-0,021
-0,36 %
WKN: 925488 ISIN: SE0000472268 Ticker-Symbol: AR7B 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDNODE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ADDNODE GROUP AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.01.2017 | 10:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Addnode Group Moves From Small Cap to Mid Cap on the Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 02, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Addnode Group's class B shares are moved from the Small Cap segment Mid Cap segment on NASDAQ Stockholm due to Nasdaq's annual review of market values for the Nordic markets. Shares will be traded in the Mid Cap segment from 2 January 2017.

The Mid Cap segment includes companies with a market capitalization of between EUR 150 million and EUR 1 billion.

CONTACT:

For more information please contact:

Johan Andersson,
CFO, Addnode Group AB
Phone: +46-(0)-70-420-58-31,
E-mail: johan.andersson@addnodegroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/addnode-group/r/addnode-group-moves-from-small-cap-to-mid-cap-on-the-nasdaq-stockholm,c2159071

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/474/2159071/609781.pdf

Addnode Group moves from Small Cap to Mid Cap on the Nasdaq Stockholm


© 2017 PR Newswire