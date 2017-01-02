sprite-preloader
Montag, 02.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

271,00 Euro		-0,65
-0,24 %
WKN: 789617 ISIN: US09062X1037 Ticker-Symbol: IDP 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOGEN INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
270,60
271,86
13:44
270,80
272,50
13:36
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BIOGEN INC
BIOGEN INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIOGEN INC271,00-0,24 %