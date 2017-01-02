Atradius Names New Chief Insurance Operations Officer

AMSTERDAM, January 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Atradius has named Marc Henstridge Chief Insurance Operations Officer (CIOO) of Atradius per 1 January 2017.

Mr Henstridge will join the Management Board of Atradius N.V. on 1 January 2017, following the retirement of Dominique Charpentier at the end of 2016. Atradius provides its B2B customers with various products and services that support their credit and cash management activities including credit insurance, collections, market and regulatory bonds, and creditworthiness information on buyers.

Marc Henstridge (48), a British citizen, has been with Atradius since 1997. As CIOO he is responsible for Instalment Credit Protection, Bonding, Collections, Atradius Re, Project & Process Unit and ITS. Over his 19 years with Atradius, Marc has served in a variety of positions, most recently as Director of Risk Services in the UK and Ireland. In addition to his responsibilities at Atradius, Marc also sits on various external committees to represent Atradius and the credit insurance industry. He will be based in Amsterdam.

After 14 years with Atradius, including the last three years as CIOO and member of the Management Board, Dominique Charpentier (65) retires from an outstanding career in the credit insurance and factoring industries spanning more than 20 years.

Isidoro Unda, Atradius N.V. Chairman and CEO commented, "Constantly evolving with our customers to find new ways to help them safely grow their businesses is essential to our customers' success. Dominique has been extremely successful in helping us reinvent the way we do this for our customers and Marc continues to help expand the way we will achieve this going forward."

