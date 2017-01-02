sprite-preloader
Montag, 02.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,298 Euro		-0,34
-9,35 %
WKN: A0RNK4 ISIN: CY0100962113 Ticker-Symbol: SOY 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SONGA OFFSHORE SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SONGA OFFSHORE SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
02.01.2017 | 18:52
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Songa Offshore SE: Water leakage in pump room on Songa Encourage

Just after 12:30 today it was observed water ingress into a pumproom onboard the Songa Encourage. The mobile drilling unit is presently on the Heidrun-field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The rig was not in operations, as it was waiting on weather. The water leakage is stopped and the rig is stabilized.

There was 79 persons on board the unit and no one is injured. The crew mustered according to standard procedure.

The company's emergency response team is mobilized, co-ordinates support services and is in continuous contact with Statoil and the relevant authorities. The company has initiated actions to identify the root cause of the incident.

2 January 2017
Limassol, Cyprus 

Questions should be directed to:
Bjoernar Iversen, CEO (+357 99649152)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)