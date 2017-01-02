Songa Offshore SE: Water leakage in pump room on Songa Encourage

Just after 12:30 today it was observed water ingress into a pumproom onboard the Songa Encourage. The mobile drilling unit is presently on the Heidrun-field on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The rig was not in operations, as it was waiting on weather. The water leakage is stopped and the rig is stabilized.

There was 79 persons on board the unit and no one is injured. The crew mustered according to standard procedure.

The company's emergency response team is mobilized, co-ordinates support services and is in continuous contact with Statoil and the relevant authorities. The company has initiated actions to identify the root cause of the incident.

2 January 2017Limassol, Cyprus

