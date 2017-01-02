MACON, Ga., 2017-01-02 20:44 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KaMin LLC announced today that it will increase prices for hydrous kaolin clay products for the global industrial market 6-8% effective January 1, 2017, or as contracts allow. "This price increase is necessary to ensure our long term sustainability," stated Mark Gillespie, Vice President of Commercial. "KaMin has invested heavily during the past four years, ensuring our long term commitment to the paper industry. These increases are necessary to enable us to meet our commitment to create the greatest long term value for our industrial customers through continued investments in plants, people, and technology."



About KaMin LLC and CADAM S.A. - With 90 years of experience in mining and processing kaolin clay, KaMin delivers value to customers worldwide with high quality kaolin solutions for the most demanding applications. KaMin mines and produces its kaolin in the US at three Georgia plants - Macon, Sandersville and Wrens - and at its CADAM S.A. subsidiary in Brazil. KaMin has been recognized not only as a leader in product quality and export volumes, but also in its safe mining practices for many consecutive years.



Contact: Maureen Halstead askus@kaminllc.com