Under the liquidity contract concluded between Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (Paris:DIM) and the stockbroker Gilbert Dupont, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account at December 31, 2016

Number of shares: 5,883

Liquidity account cash balance: 276,004.06

For information, the following assets appeared on the half-year report of the liquidity contract of June 30, 2016

Number of shares: 2,744

Liquidity account cash balance: 469,908.75

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international supplier of products and services that enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop and manufacture drugs safely and efficiently. As a total solutions provider, Sartorius Stedim Biotech offers a portfolio covering nearly all steps of biopharmaceutical manufacture. The company focuses on single-use technologies and value-added services to meet the rapidly changing technology requirements of the industry it serves. Headquartered in Aubagne, France, Sartorius Stedim Biotech is quoted on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris. With its own manufacturing and R&D sites in Europe, North America and Asia and an international network of sales companies, Sartorius Stedim Biotech has a global reach. In 2015, the company employed approx. 4,200 people, and earned sales revenue of 884.3 million euros.

