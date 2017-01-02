Technavio's latest market research report on the global K-12 online tutoring marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Jhansi Mary, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on K12 and higher educationsector says, "Although the acceptance rate varies geographically, the global online tutoring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 12%, due to the growing trend of seeking admissions in the American or European universities."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global K-12 online tutoring market according to Technavio educationresearch analysts are:

Emergence of virtual learning

Mobile-based online tutoring services

Growing customization of tutoring services

Emergence of virtual learning

Advances in ICT have resulted in the emergence of virtual classrooms worldwide. The method of imparting education through virtual classrooms is now applied by online tutoring service providers as well. ICT infrastructure enriches the learning process through the real-time exchange of information. It aids in the sharing of best practices of educational institutions and has triggered the transition to private tutoring service providers.

The adoption of various web conferencing tools such as Google Hangouts,SyncPad, and Skype by the students has further facilitated the participation and delivery of online learning content. The emergence of applications such as WizIQ Virtual Classroom Application will help in further penetration of the market.

Mobile-based online tutoring services

The increase in the adoption of mobile phones and tablets by students and parents has led to the rise of m-learningmethods. Developed countries such as the US and the UK have already adopted m-learning methods for test preparation and tutoring services to provide the data to customers in a more convenient way. There is a range of apps provided by online tutoring service providers that are readily used by students and teachers for uninterrupted communication and information sharing. For instance, online tutoring companies such as Pearson and Skooli offer Smarthinking and Skooli, respectively, to their students.

"Market growth in emerging countries is being driven by the increasing use of mobile devices for learning and training purposes. The huge population of these countries presents a vast student base for mobile-based tutoring services," says Jhansi.

Growing customization of tutoring services

The onset of analytical applications in the online tutoring business has been benefiting stakeholders in this business. Content designers use analytical tools to create quality content tailored to the learners' needs and requirements. Customized learning paths can be provided to individual students depending on their interests, subject understanding, and performance (present and past).

For instance, Kaplan provides online customization tools for students enrolled in test preparation courses. Online tutoring for any subjects consists of formative assessment features so that students can frequently and progressively track their performance. Therefore, this feature is likely to trigger market growth during the forecast period.

