ADVA Optical Networking SE: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

| X Notification of Major Holdings
Â Correction of a notification of Major Holding published on Â Â Â Â Â (date of publication)
|1. Details of issuer (name, address)
ADVA Optical Networking SE, MÃ¤rzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen, Germany
|2. Reason for notification (multiple reasons possible)
XÂ Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Â Â Â Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Â Â Â Change of breakdown of voting rights
Â Â Â Other reason: Â Â Â Â Â
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
| Name:
Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway
| City and country of registered office (if applicable):
Oslo, Norway
|4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank
|5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 30.12.2016
|6. Total positions
|Â
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
| % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|3.31%
|1,09%
|4.40%
|49,498,934
|Previous notification (if applicable)
|2.84%
|1,18%
|4.01%
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
|a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
| direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
| indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
| direct
(Sec. 21 WpHG)
| indirect
(Sec. 22 WpHG)
|DE0005103006
|1,637,038
|0.00%
|3.31%
|Total
|1,637,038
|3.31%
|b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 1 WpHG (please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments)
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Shares on loan (right to recall)
|N/A
|at any time
|540,000
|1.09%
|Total
|540,000
|1.09%
|b.2 Instruments according to Sec. 25 Abs. 1 Nr. 2 WpHG (please use annex in case of more than 3 instruments)
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Total
|Â
|%
|8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please use annex in case of more than 4 undertakings; in this case please always provide only to BaFin also an organizational chart accompanying your notification):
|Name
| % of voting rights
(if at least held 3% or more)
| % of voting rights through instruments
(if at least held 5% or more)
| Total of both
(if at least held 5% or more)
|State of Norway
|Â Â Â Â Â %
|Â Â Â Â Â %
|Â Â Â Â Â %
|Norges Bank
|3.31%
|Â Â Â Â Â %
|Â Â Â Â Â %
|9. In case of proxy voting according to Â§ 22 Abs. 3 WpHG
Date of general meeting: Â Â Â Â Â
Holding position after general meeting: Â Â Â Â Â % (equals Â Â Â Â Â voting rights)
ADVA Optical Networking SE
Campus Martinsried, Fraunhoferstr. 9a Martinsried/Munich Germany
WKN: 510300;ISIN: DE0005103006;
Listed: Freiverkehr in Hanseatische WertpapierbÃ¶rse zu Hamburg,
Freiverkehr in BÃ¶rse Berlin,
Freiverkehr in BÃ¶rse DÃ¼sseldorf,
Freiverkehr in Bayerische BÃ¶rse MÃ¼nchen,
Freiverkehr in NiedersÃ¤chsische BÃ¶rse zu Hannover,
Prime Standard in Frankfurter WertpapierbÃ¶rse,
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter WertpapierbÃ¶rse;