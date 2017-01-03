ADVA Optical Networking SE: Publication pursuant to §26 sect.1 WpHG (the German Securities Trading Act) with the aim of pan-European distribution

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box):



Â



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).



Â



X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please use annex in case of more than 4 undertakings; in this case please always provide only to BaFin also an organizational chart accompanying your notification):



Â