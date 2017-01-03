sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - World Diabetes App Market Report 2016-2021: Top 10 Apps Featuring Abbott, Dexcom, H2, mySugr, Medtronic, MedHelp & Others

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Diabetes App Market Report 2016-2021" report to their offering.

In 2016, some 423.4M people are expected to suffer from this metabolic disease. This amounts to 8.5% of the entire global adult population, which is expected to reach 642M by 2040. Global annual diabetes-related health expenditure is expected to amount to US$678B, which is estimated to reach US$800.8B. Currently, 12% of today's healthcare expenditure can be related to the treatment of people with diabetes, and 34% of today's global spending on diabetes can be addressed by diabetes app services and products.

Diabetes apps promise to support the treatment and lifestyle changes of people with diabetes by offering:

  • Tracking (e.g. glucose readings and activities).
  • Calculation of insulin dosage.
  • Reminders (e.g. for medication).
  • Connection of patients with coaches, doctors and each other.
  • Education for patients about the disease.
  • Recommendations based on pattern recognition for enabling behavior change.
  • General quality of life improvement.

Top 10 diabetes app solutions to watch out for in the future

  • Abbott with FreeStyle Libre & LibreLink - cutting edge wearable sensor
  • Dexcom with G5 mobile ecosystem - ahead of competitors with device add-on apps
  • H2 Inc. with Health2Sync - high growth from within the Asian market
  • Informed Data Systems Inc. with One Drop for Diabetes Management - a stylish lifestyle solution for people with diabetes
  • mySugr GmbH with mySugr Logbook - promoting positivity amongst people with diabetes
  • Livongo with Livongo for Diabetes - a coaching service for people with diabetes
  • LifeScan Inc. with OneTouch Reveal
  • Medtronic with MiniMed Connect and Sugar I.Q. - healthcare industry giant with its own agenda
  • Glooko with Glooko - clinical data platform
  • MedHelp, Inc. with Sugar Sense - a health & fitness platform

Key Topics Covered:

1 Scope of the report

2 Management summary

3 Addressable target groups and markets for diabetes apps

4 Status of the diabetes app market

5 Download performance of top listed diabetes apps per country in 2016

6 Evolving strategies of diabetes app publishers

7 Competitive landscape of diabetes app publishers

8 Top 10 diabetes app solutions to watch out for in the future

9 Outlook: The next five years to 2021

10 Global market revenue forecast (2016-2021)

11 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

- Abbott
- Dexcom
- FreeStyle Libre
- Glooko
- H2 Inc.
- Livongo
- LifeScan
- Medtronic
- mySugr GmbH

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7cmsgq/diabetes_app

