Research and Markets - World Diabetes App Market Report 2016-2021: Top 10 Apps Featuring Abbott, Dexcom, H2, mySugr, Medtronic, MedHelp & Others

In 2016, some 423.4M people are expected to suffer from this metabolic disease. This amounts to 8.5% of the entire global adult population, which is expected to reach 642M by 2040. Global annual diabetes-related health expenditure is expected to amount to US$678B, which is estimated to reach US$800.8B. Currently, 12% of today's healthcare expenditure can be related to the treatment of people with diabetes, and 34% of today's global spending on diabetes can be addressed by diabetes app services and products.



Diabetes apps promise to support the treatment and lifestyle changes of people with diabetes by offering:



Tracking (e.g. glucose readings and activities).

Calculation of insulin dosage.

Reminders (e.g. for medication).

Connection of patients with coaches, doctors and each other.

Education for patients about the disease.

Recommendations based on pattern recognition for enabling behavior change.

General quality of life improvement.

Top 10 diabetes app solutions to watch out for in the future



Abbott with FreeStyle Libre & LibreLink - cutting edge wearable sensor

Dexcom with G5 mobile ecosystem - ahead of competitors with device add-on apps

H2 Inc. with Health2Sync - high growth from within the Asian market

Informed Data Systems Inc. with One Drop for Diabetes Management - a stylish lifestyle solution for people with diabetes

mySugr GmbH with mySugr Logbook - promoting positivity amongst people with diabetes

Livongo with Livongo for Diabetes - a coaching service for people with diabetes

LifeScan Inc. with OneTouch Reveal

Medtronic with MiniMed Connect and Sugar I.Q. - healthcare industry giant with its own agenda

Glooko with Glooko - clinical data platform

MedHelp, Inc. with Sugar Sense - a health & fitness platform

Key Topics Covered:



1 Scope of the report



2 Management summary



3 Addressable target groups and markets for diabetes apps



4 Status of the diabetes app market



5 Download performance of top listed diabetes apps per country in 2016



6 Evolving strategies of diabetes app publishers



7 Competitive landscape of diabetes app publishers



8 Top 10 diabetes app solutions to watch out for in the future



9 Outlook: The next five years to 2021



10 Global market revenue forecast (2016-2021)



11 Appendix



Companies Mentioned



- Abbott

- Dexcom

- FreeStyle Libre

- Glooko

- H2 Inc.

- Livongo

- LifeScan

- Medtronic

- mySugr GmbH



