Research and Markets - World Diabetes App Market Report 2016-2021: Top 10 Apps Featuring Abbott, Dexcom, H2, mySugr, Medtronic, MedHelp & Others

In 2016, some 423.4M people are expected to suffer from this metabolic disease. This amounts to 8.5% of the entire global adult population, which is expected to reach 642M by 2040. Global annual diabetes-related health expenditure is expected to amount to US$678B, which is estimated to reach US$800.8B. Currently, 12% of today's healthcare expenditure can be related to the treatment of people with diabetes, and 34% of today's global spending on diabetes can be addressed by diabetes app services and products.
Diabetes apps promise to support the treatment and lifestyle changes of people with diabetes by offering:
- Tracking (e.g. glucose readings and activities).
- Calculation of insulin dosage.
- Reminders (e.g. for medication).
- Connection of patients with coaches, doctors and each other.
- Education for patients about the disease.
- Recommendations based on pattern recognition for enabling behavior change.
- General quality of life improvement.
Top 10 diabetes app solutions to watch out for in the future
- Abbott with FreeStyle Libre & LibreLink - cutting edge wearable sensor
- Dexcom with G5 mobile ecosystem - ahead of competitors with device add-on apps
- H2 Inc. with Health2Sync - high growth from within the Asian market
- Informed Data Systems Inc. with One Drop for Diabetes Management - a stylish lifestyle solution for people with diabetes
- mySugr GmbH with mySugr Logbook - promoting positivity amongst people with diabetes
- Livongo with Livongo for Diabetes - a coaching service for people with diabetes
- LifeScan Inc. with OneTouch Reveal
- Medtronic with MiniMed Connect and Sugar I.Q. - healthcare industry giant with its own agenda
- Glooko with Glooko - clinical data platform
- MedHelp, Inc. with Sugar Sense - a health & fitness platform
