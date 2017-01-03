Evenamide met study objectives of good tolerability, safety, and preliminary evidence of efficacy as an add-on therapy for the treatment of schizophrenia

Unique mechanism: glutamate modulation and voltage-gated sodium channel blockade

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central nervous system (CNS) and pain, announced today preliminary results of a Phase IIa study with its unique sodium channel blocker, Evenamide (NW-3509), in patients with schizophrenia. The new chemical entity is orally available and specifically targets voltage-gated sodium channels by a unique mechanism of action.

Detailed results will be presented at the 16th International Congress on Schizophrenia Research, 24-28 March 2017, in San Diego.

Ravi Anand, M.D., Newron's Chief Medical Officer, stated: "The results of this study are very encouraging. Evenamide was not associated with any dose-limiting toxicities, or the extrapyramidal, sexual, endocrine, and metabolic side effects associated with dopamine-blocking antipsychotics. The addition of Evenamide, which acts by attenuating glutamate release, to patients showing a worsening of their symptoms while on their current atypical antipsychotic, was not only well-tolerated, but showed a consistent pattern of benefit on all efficacy measures assessed. These preliminary results warrant further investigation in larger and longer trials in patients with more severe symptoms."

The four-week, Phase IIa, double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized study was designed to investigate tolerability, safety and preliminary evidence of efficacy of Evenamide as an add-on treatment in 89 patients with schizophrenia. Patients included in the study were experiencing break-through psychotic symptoms while on stable and adequate doses of risperidone (mean dose: 4.2 2.0 mg/day; n=70) or aripiprazole (mean dose: 19.7 7.0 mg/day; n=19), the atypical antipsychotic to which they had responded previously. The study was held in two U.S (n=61) and three Indian (n=28) study centers, and enrolled schizophrenia patients with a mean duration of illness of approximately 18 years and an average of 3 hospitalizations. Patients were randomized to receive twice daily Evenamide (15-25 mg) or placebo, in addition to their current antipsychotic. The study protocol, including doses and study design, was finalized with FDA input and guidance, and received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), as well as the institutional review board (IRB) at each center.

The results of the study indicate that patients treated with Evenamide showed improvement on the symptoms of schizophrenia assessed by (the Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale) PANSS, as well as functioning assessed by the Strauss-Carpenter Level of Functioning scale, compared to their standard antipsychotic. In addition, a global assessment of change from baseline in the patient's overall condition (Clinical Global Impression of Change), performed by a clinician, showed a greater proportion of Evenamide-treated patients rated as improved (54%), compared to placebo (36%).

Evenamide in the range of 15-25 mg bid (30-50 mg/day) was well tolerated. The most frequent (>5% of patients in any group) adverse events (AEs) (Evenamide vs. placebo), were somnolence [8 (16.0%) vs. 5 (12.8%)], insomnia [5 (10.0% vs. 1 (2.6%)], overdose [3 (6.0%) vs. 1 (2.6%)], dry mouth [3 (6.0%) vs. 2 (5.1%)], and headache [3 (6.0%) vs 0]. The incidence of AEs classified as 'skin and subcutaneous disorders' was higher in the Evenamide group [5 (10.0%) vs. 0], while the incidence of 'respiratory, thoracic and mediastinal disorders' was higher for placebo [1 (2.0%) vs. 3 (7.7%)]. Most AEs were of mild severity [Evenamide, 58 of 69 (84%); placebo, 30 of 34 (88%)]; 9 of 69 (13%) AEs for Evenamide and 4 of 34 (12%) for placebo were assessed as moderate.

Two patients in the Evenamide group discontinued treatment due to AEs: seizure (n=1) and atrial fibrillation (n=1). There was no evidence of any worsening of extrapyramidal symptoms, abnormal ECG findings, or clinically notable changes in laboratory values or vital signs (blood pressure, pulse or body weight) with Evenamide treatment, compared to placebo.

About schizophrenia

Schizophrenia is a long-term mental health condition that causes a range of different psychological symptoms. It is one of the most common serious mental health conditions. About 1 in 100 people will experience schizophrenia in their lifetime, with many continuing to lead normal lives. Schizophrenia is most often diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 35. Men and women are affected equally. There is no single test for schizophrenia. It is most often diagnosed after an assessment by a mental health care professional, such as a psychiatrist. It is important to diagnose schizophrenia as early as possible, as the chances of recovery improve the earlier it is treated. Schizophrenia is often described in terms of positive and negative (or deficit) symptoms. Positive symptoms are those that most individuals do not normally experience but are present in people with schizophrenia. They can include delusions, disordered thoughts and speech, and tactile, auditory, visual, olfactory and gustatory hallucinations, typically regarded as manifestations of psychosis. Hallucinations are also typically related to the content of the delusional theme. Positive symptoms generally respond well to medication. Negative symptoms are deficits of normal emotional responses or of other thought processes, and are less responsive to medication.

About Evenamide (NW-3509)

Evenamide is an orally available new chemical entity that specifically targets voltage-gated sodium channels. The compound modulates sustained repetitive firing, without inducing impairment of normal neuronal excitability. Evenamide normalizes glutamate release induced by aberrant sodium channel activity. The potential benefits of the compound have been demonstrated in numerous preclinical models predictive of efficacy in psychiatric diseases, including models of psychosis such as amphetamine-induced hyperactivity, sensorimotor gating and information processing deficits (pre-pulse inhibition impairment induced by different stimuli), mania and depression. Efficacy of Evenamide has also been demonstrated in models of aggression and compulsive behavior, as well as in short- and long-term memory tests. Sub-threshold doses of the compound increased the activity of inactive doses of both typical and atypical antipsychotics in models of schizophrenia, psychosis and mania. Moreover, given its neuronal stabilization properties, Evenamide may reduce relapses and prevent or treat episodes of psychosis due to established super-sensitivity psychosis (SSP) induced by antipsychotics. As it is devoid of the risk of drug-induced movement disorders or weight gain, Evenamide can be given in combination for extended periods of time.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS) and pain. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago (safinamide) has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union and Switzerland and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. US WorldMeds holds the commercialization rights in the US. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. In addition to Xadago® for Parkinson's disease, Newron has a strong pipeline of promising treatments for rare disease patients at various stages of clinical development, including sarizotan for patients with Rett syndrome and ralfinamide for patients with specific rare pain indications. Newron is also developing Evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. www.newron.com

Important Notices

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron' s ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialisation of its product candidates and reduce costs (including staff costs), (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron's anticipated future revenues, capital expenditures and financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as will", anticipate", estimate", expect", project", "intend", plan", "believe", target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements.

By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions.

Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programmes, development activities, commercialisation plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions.

Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly up-date or revise forward looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170103005829/en/

Contacts:

Media

Stefan Weber, +39 02 6103 46 26

CEO

pr@newron.com

or

UK/Europe

FTI Consulting

Julia Phillips, +44 (0)20 3727 1000

or

Switzerland

IRF Communications

Martin Meier-Pfister, +41 43 244 81 40

or

Germany

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke, 49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

or

U.S.

LaVoieHealthScience

Alison Chen, +1-617-374-8800, Ext. 104

achen@lavoiehealthscience.com

or

Investors and Analysts

Stefan Weber, +39 02 6103 46 30

CEO

ir@newron.com

or

Germany/Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke, 49 211 52925222

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

or

U.S.

LaVoieHealthScience

Beth Kurth, +1-617-374-8800, Ext. 106

bkurth@lavoiehealthscience.com