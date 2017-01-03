Beyond Gaming: Acer Launches Consumer Notebook with Tobii Eye Tracking

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Tobii, the global leader in eye tracking, today announced its integration in the latest consumer notebook from Acer - the Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition. The Aspire V 17 Nitro will integrate Tobii's IS4 eye tracking platform, enabling smoother workflows, more intuitive controls in Windows 10, and new levels of game immersion.

"Acer is committed to bringing the latest technologies in time to the market, and we are glad to work with Tobii to continue delivering on that promise," said Jerry Hou, General Manager, Consumer Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "With eye-tracking, the performance-oriented Aspire V 17 Nitro Black Edition not only allows deeper immersion while gaming, but also more intuitive navigation for everyday productivity."

"The Acer V 17 Nitro is the world's first laptop with eye tracking focusing on general consumer computing. It is very exciting to see eye tracking make its way from peripherals to gaming notebooks, gaming monitors, smartphones and now also to premium general computing laptops. This has all happened in the course of the past year. Acer is already a significant integration partner with its Predator gaming line, and we are very happy to see this partnership continue to develop", said Oscar Werner, President for Tobii Tech.

Unveiled today, the Acer Aspire V 17 Nitro is a premium notebook designed for productivity and entertainment and created for those pursuing an outstanding media experience in a portable form factor. The Aspire V 17 Nitro is the first laptop to bring together Tobii's eye tracking technology and Microsoft's Precision Touchpad (PTP) platform. The combination of eye tracking and a PTP touchpad creates a "virtual touchscreen" experience that delivers new levels of natural interaction and productivity. Features include:

Touch @ Gaze: place your finger on the touchpad and the mouse pointer appears where you want it.

Scroll @ Gaze: swipe two fingers on the touch pad to automatically scroll in the window you are looking at.

Zoom @ Gaze: look at an area and pinch inwards on the touchpad to zoom in and pinch outwards to zoom out.

App Switcher : Hold the alt + tab keys to display all open programs, glance at the one you want to open and release alt + tab to be taken to that program.

Acer Aspire V 17 Nitro owners can also get more immersive gaming experiences in over 45 eye tracking enhanced games at www.TobiiGaming.com including, WATCH_DOGS 2, Steep, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Tom Clancy's The Division and Elite: Dangerous. Several new eye tracking enhanced games are added monthly. Tobii expects 100 eye tracking enhanced games to be available by the end of 2017, including several more upcoming AAA titles.

There are no binding volume commitments from Acer for eye-tracking platforms and deliveries will be done in pace with sales of the Aspire V 17 Nitro. V Nitro 17 is planned to be available in February. For more information about the product, see www.acer.com.

