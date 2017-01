LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company has been notified by Robert Lusardi, Non-Executive Director, that on 30 December 2016 he purchased 3,000 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at $8.45 per share for 500 shares and $8.63 per share for 2,500 shares.

Following this transaction, Robert Lusardi has an interest in the Company of 3,000 common shares, representing 0.0015%.

The notification, made in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation), is set out below:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robert Lusardi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Lancashire Holdings Limited b) LEI 5493002UNUYXLHOWF752 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Common Shares of US$0.50 each



ISIN: BMG5361W1047 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of common shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $8.45 500 $8.63 2,500 d) Aggregated information

3,000

$25,800 e) Date of the transaction 2016-12-30 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue*

*this transaction was executed in New York, USA via an OTC - under ticker symbol LCSHF

