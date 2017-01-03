Research and Markets - Global Mobile Wallet Market Growth at CAGR of 35.5%, 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Alibaba, Apple, Citrus, Google, MasterCard, Oxigen Services, PayPal, Samsung Electronics & Visa

DUBLIN, Jan 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global mobile wallet market to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile wallet market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the from retail transactions sourced through mobile wallets. These transactions include m-commerce transactions, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, money transfer, and micropayments.

According to the report, the introduction of mobile payment gateways such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay has simplified the process of paying bills. Customers no longer need to carry credit or debit cards. One of the major reasons for these big players to come forward with the NFC-based mobile payment option is its security features, where neither a consumer nor a retailer can access the card information or security code illegitimately. Users are required to save their financial data on their smartphones once. They can make transactions by bringing the phone closer to the vendor's contactless payment-capable POS system. Once the connection is established, users approve the transaction either by scanning their fingerprint or by entering the secure password known only to them.

Further, the report states that the growth of the mobile wallet market depends on the demand and availability of NFC POS terminals. As POS terminals for NFC payments are expensive, retailers will likely upgrade their infrastructure only if there is widespread adoption of contactless payments among consumers. Though companies such as Samsung Electronics, Orange, AT&T, Starbucks, and Gemalto are supporting contactless payments, retailers have not yet upgraded their POS terminals as it expensive. This inter-dependence of retailers and technology providers is slowing down the growth of the global mobile wallet market.

Key Vendors:

Alibaba Group

Apple

Citrus Payment Solutions

Google

MasterCard

Oxigen Services

PayPal Holdings

Samsung Electronics

Visa

Other Prominent Vendors:

Airtel

American Express

Bank of America

Dwolla

LevelUp

LivQuik

Merchant Customer Exchange

MobiKwik

M-Pesa

Square

Venmo

Y-cash Software Solutions

ZipCash

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by industry

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Buying criteria

Part 11: Market drivers

Part 12: Impact of drivers

Part 13: Market challenges

Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges

Part 15: Market trends

Part 16: Vendor landscape

Part 17: Appendix

