Research and Markets - Global Mobile Wallet Market Growth at CAGR of 35.5%, 2017-2021: Key Vendors are Alibaba, Apple, Citrus, Google, MasterCard, Oxigen Services, PayPal, Samsung Electronics & Visa

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Wallet Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global mobile wallet market to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile wallet market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the from retail transactions sourced through mobile wallets. These transactions include m-commerce transactions, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, money transfer, and micropayments.
According to the report, the introduction of mobile payment gateways such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android Pay has simplified the process of paying bills. Customers no longer need to carry credit or debit cards. One of the major reasons for these big players to come forward with the NFC-based mobile payment option is its security features, where neither a consumer nor a retailer can access the card information or security code illegitimately. Users are required to save their financial data on their smartphones once. They can make transactions by bringing the phone closer to the vendor's contactless payment-capable POS system. Once the connection is established, users approve the transaction either by scanning their fingerprint or by entering the secure password known only to them.
Further, the report states that the growth of the mobile wallet market depends on the demand and availability of NFC POS terminals. As POS terminals for NFC payments are expensive, retailers will likely upgrade their infrastructure only if there is widespread adoption of contactless payments among consumers. Though companies such as Samsung Electronics, Orange, AT&T, Starbucks, and Gemalto are supporting contactless payments, retailers have not yet upgraded their POS terminals as it expensive. This inter-dependence of retailers and technology providers is slowing down the growth of the global mobile wallet market.
Key Vendors:
- Alibaba Group
- Apple
- Citrus Payment Solutions
- MasterCard
- Oxigen Services
- PayPal Holdings
- Samsung Electronics
- Visa
Other Prominent Vendors:
- Airtel
- American Express
- Bank of America
- Dwolla
- LevelUp
- LivQuik
- Merchant Customer Exchange
- MobiKwik
- M-Pesa
- Square
- Venmo
- Y-cash Software Solutions
- ZipCash
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Market research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by industry
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Buying criteria
Part 11: Market drivers
Part 12: Impact of drivers
Part 13: Market challenges
Part 14: Impact of drivers and challenges
Part 15: Market trends
Part 16: Vendor landscape
Part 17: Appendix
