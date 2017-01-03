CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Cambashi, a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm today announced the 12th annual release of its industry-focused eLearning training courses. Created for organizations selling into manufacturing industries, the courses are structured to improve sales effectiveness, and client relationships, by delivering a better understanding of client business issues.

The training curriculum covers manufacturing, distribution, and energy industries in a set of 11 industry-specific courses, as well as a foundation course on industry fundamentals. The courses are designed to equip sales and service professionals with a combination of process, strategy, and dialogue skills to help them identify where their solutions best support a customer's business initiatives.

The courses are ideal for use in graduate on-boarding programs, or for experienced hires getting up to speed with new accounts. The courses can be accessed on-demand through Cambashi's e-learning system, the client's own learning management system (LMS), or can be delivered onsite worldwide with an instructor.

"For companies with a vertical go-to-market approach, competitive advantage depends on sales and technical professionals understanding how their services can be harnessed to solve real business problems for clients," said Rory Christian, Cambashi Training Practice Principal. "The training provides the high-level industry background for engagement in relevant business discussions, which leads to more effective conversations and stronger relationships."

The new course material also combines the company's industry analysis expertise with its latest market intelligence as well as feedback from its blue-chip user base to provide a unique resource for rapid, cost effective acquisition of industry knowledge.

Cambashi has further strengthened its eLearning offer with a set of mobile-ready industry wikis designed to give mobile salespeople on-demand, 'in-the-field' access to industry information, updated in real-time.

The wikis can also be customized to link to personalized marketing collateral and product information, so sales people can position company products and services in the context of real-world industry issues.

Cambashi is a leading market research, industry analysis and consulting firm that operates globally from its headquarters in Cambridge, UK. Its independent research and analysis delivers compelling insights on the use of IT to address business issues in manufacturing, process, distribution, energy, utilities and construction industries. In addition to its unique web-based industry training curriculum, Cambashi develops a set of Market Observatories that provide companies worldwide with the objective information needed to clarify decisions, assess trends and develop effective marketing strategies. www.cambashi.com.

