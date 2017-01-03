LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 --CES SHOW -- Smart Red Limited, a developer of innovative devices for mobile phones will preview Smart Night Lighter, the first charger adapter with dual lights that make it easy to connect and charge your mobile device in the dark. Smart Night Lighter (SNL) features both Android and Apple MFI certified (made for iPhones/iPad) versions.

"SNL is an economic breakthrough. People won't need to buy expensive product specific charging cables ever again," said Don Baker, vice president of marketing for Smart Red Limited. "In addition, forward lighting on the adapter makes connecting and charging at night easier and safer, no tripping on cords in the dark. The product doubles as a night light, and was developed to help prevent trips and falls for people who need to get up often at night, like my parents," added Baker.

The Smart Night Lighter utility patent distinguishes it from other charging adapters by allowing users to connect to any Android cable, flat or round, at any length and to over 1900 types of Apple or Android based Smart phones worldwide. The 1500 lumens forward four white LED light also has a secondary Ambiance/Mood light in the sides that is relaxing and can lead to deeper sleep.

Smart Night Lighter cables will also be available that are Android based only, but will fit either the Android or Apple adapter version. Smart Cables include more copper wiring for higher charging speed. Cables will be available in PVC white, or braided nylon black and white in readymade sets of three different sizes convenient for either home, office or car.

"The Android tip can also charge all USB micro chargers such as power banks, digital cameras, handheld GPS, and millions of electronic gadgets with a USB micro charger outlet," stated Baker.

The Smart Night Lighter will be on display during CES at Smart Red Limited booth, Sands Hotel Exposition, Hall G-52607. For more information or advance orders for this innovative product, visit http://bit.ly/smartnightlighter. The product launched January 2, 2017 on Kickstarter, the world's largest funding platform for tech products. Demonstration of the SNL can be seen on a video located at https://ksr-video.imgix.net/projects/2739056/video-738024-h264_high.mp4.

SMART RED LIMITED (SRL) is a manufacturer based in Hong Kong, China, known for branding, trademark, design and utilities patents, copyrighting, and global licensing.

