LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/03/17 -- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) ("Ritter Pharmaceuticals" or the "Company"), a developer of novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that clinical microbiome data from its Phase 2a clinical trial of RP-G28 in patients with lactose intolerance were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science ("PNAS-Plus") PNAS 2017; Early Edition, published ahead of print January 3, 2017.(1)

The paper titled, "Impact of short-chain galactooligosaccharides on the gut microbiome of lactose-intolerant individuals," reports findings on the Company's lead therapeutic candidate, RP-G28, a short-chain galactooligosaccharide ("GOS"). The data validates RP-G28's mechanism of action and supports the product as a potential treatment for lactose intolerance. The newly published microbiome data provides further insight into RP-G28's Phase 2a 2013 clinical trial(2), which has lead to a Phase 2b/3 377-subject clinical trial (results expected in 2017).

The results of the study demonstrated that RP-G28 significantly modulated the gut microbiome composition of lactose intolerant individuals. Significant changes in the diversity of the microbiota occurred in GOS/RP-G28 treated subjects upon reintroduction of dairy into the diet. Key bacterial taxa changes included increases in lactose-fermenting Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus and Faecalibacterium, and those changes correlated with a symptomatic improvement in tolerance to lactose (the sugar present in dairy foods). Notably, 90% of the RP-G28 treatment group showed a bifidogenic response compared to other GOS studies, which reported a bifidogenic response in 50% of the treated subjects.(3)

The study was a multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial to evaluate whether a shift occurred in the fecal microbiome of lactose-intolerant human subjects who were treated with RP-G28 and a dairy diet and who exhibited a clinical response toward lactose tolerance. The study evaluated a patient's ability to consume dairy foods after first feeding RP-G28 for 35 days, followed by 30 days of introducing dairy products into the diet. A total of 85 subjects were enrolled in the trial with 57 randomized to receive RP-G28 and 28 in the placebo group. Andrea Azcarate-Peril, PhD, from the Department of Medicine, and Director of the Microbiome Core Facility, School of Medicine, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill ("UNC") and Distinguished University Professor, Todd Klaenhammer, PhD, from the Department of Food, Bioprocessing & Nutrition Sciences, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC ("NCSU") conducted the analysis.

The microbiome analysis also uncovered other potentially health-promoting bacteria, specifically Faecalibacterium, that were enhanced by feeding RP-G28. This suggests that RP-G28 might have potential therapeutic benefits in inflammatory bowel disease and metabolic syndrome, among other diseases.

"Demonstrating that RP-G28 can increase key lactose-fermenting bacteria associated with symptom improvements sheds light on potential mechanisms of action for treating lactose intolerance," said Andrew J. Ritter, President of Ritter Pharmaceuticals. "The results of this analysis are consistent with our hypothesis of how the therapeutic may work and increases our confidence that it will be an effective option for patients seeking solutions for their lactose intolerance."

Dr. Andrea Azcarate-Peril added, "This is a seminal study producing some of the first data in lactose intolerance showing the microbiome's role in being able to metabolize lactose independent of host enzymes. Furthermore, it's remarkable that we observed a definitive shift to being lactose tolerant after a single 35-day dosing of RP-G28."

