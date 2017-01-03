sprite-preloader
03.01.2017
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Kindred Group: Exchange Rates for the Fourth Quarter of 2016

LONDON, Jan., 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 15-16 per cent between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2016.

Balance sheet rates:










Rate to GBP





31-Dec-15


31-Dec-16


YoY Delta


SEK





12.521


11.157


10.9%

NOK





13.084


10.613


18.9%

EUR





1.362


1.168


14.2%

DKK





10.168


8.683


14.6%

AUD





2.030


1.705


16.0%











Income statement averages for the quarter:









Rate to GBP





Avg Q4 15


Avg Q4 16


YoY Delta


SEK





12.882


11.236


12.8%

NOK





12.936


10.409


19.5%

EUR





1.385


1.152


16.8%

DKK





10.334


8.568


17.1%

AUD





2.105


1.657


21.3%

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/exchange-rates-for-the-fourth-quarter-of-2016,c2160008

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/824/2160008/610441.pdf

CONTACT:

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44 788 799 6116

SOURCE Kindred Group


© 2017 PR Newswire