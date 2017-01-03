Kindred Group: Exchange Rates for the Fourth Quarter of 2016

LONDON, Jan., 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.
The weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 15-16 per cent between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2016.
Balance sheet rates:
Rate to GBP
31-Dec-15
31-Dec-16
YoY Delta
SEK
12.521
11.157
10.9%
NOK
13.084
10.613
18.9%
EUR
1.362
1.168
14.2%
DKK
10.168
8.683
14.6%
AUD
2.030
1.705
16.0%
Income statement averages for the quarter:
Rate to GBP
Avg Q4 15
Avg Q4 16
YoY Delta
SEK
12.882
11.236
12.8%
NOK
12.936
10.409
19.5%
EUR
1.385
1.152
16.8%
DKK
10.334
8.568
17.1%
AUD
2.105
1.657
21.3%
