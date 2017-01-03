Kindred Group: Exchange Rates for the Fourth Quarter of 2016

LONDON, Jan., 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development in Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 15-16 per cent between the fourth quarter of 2015 and the fourth quarter of 2016.

Balance sheet rates:





















Rate to GBP











31-Dec-15





31-Dec-16





YoY Delta





SEK











12.521

11.157

10.9% NOK











13.084

10.613

18.9% EUR











1.362

1.168

14.2% DKK











10.168

8.683

14.6% AUD











2.030

1.705

16.0%



















Income statement averages for the quarter:



















Rate to GBP











Avg Q4 15





Avg Q4 16





YoY Delta





SEK











12.882

11.236

12.8% NOK











12.936

10.409

19.5% EUR











1.385

1.152

16.8% DKK











10.334

8.568

17.1% AUD











2.105

1.657

21.3%

