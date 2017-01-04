Songa Offshore SE: December fleet update

Songa Equinox achieved an operational efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 98% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.

Songa Endurance achieved an operational efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 98% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.



Songa Encourage achieved an operational efficiency of 92% and an earnings efficiency of 88% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The rig performed three days of planned maintenance as well as being on waiting-on-weather rate for extended periods during the month. See also separate press release dated 2 January 2017 regarding water leakage in pump room.



Songa Enabler achieved an operational efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 97% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The previously announced suspension period commenced on 29 December 2016 and is estimated to end on 1 April 2017.



Songa Delta, Songa Dee and Songa Trym are stacked and marketed for new employment.





4 January 2017

Limassol, Cyprus





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Songa Offshore SE via Globenewswire

