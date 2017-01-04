Songa Offshore SE: December fleet update

Songa Equinox achieved an operational efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 98% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.
Songa Endurance achieved an operational efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 98% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway.
Songa Encourage achieved an operational efficiency of 92% and an earnings efficiency of 88% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The rig performed three days of planned maintenance as well as being on waiting-on-weather rate for extended periods during the month. See also separate press release dated 2 January 2017 regarding water leakage in pump room.
Songa Enabler achieved an operational efficiency of 100% and an earnings efficiency of 97% for the month, working for Statoil in Norway. The previously announced suspension period commenced on 29 December 2016 and is estimated to end on 1 April 2017.
Songa Delta, Songa Dee and Songa Trym are stacked and marketed for new employment.
4 January 2017
Limassol, Cyprus
