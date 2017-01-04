Autoliv at 2017 CES - Extra Pair of Eyes Support Real Life Safety for the Increased Road Traffic

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Autoliv is the leading automotive machine vision supplier, providing monocular, stereo and night vision systems solutions that support a range from 5-star solution for global vehicle safety rating to highly automated driving capability.

Autoliv's vision algorithms are developed in-house and support adoptable and scalable vision systems solutions in the day or at night.With Mono Vision there is more safety for the driver and vulnerable road users. Even if the driver is distracted, the car will be there to avoid the crash.Stereo Vision can detect classified objects (pedestrians, cars, trucks), lane markings, traffic signs and road edges. Night Vision sees objects in darkness - through smoke, fog and in challenging lighting conditions. Based on Far Infrared technology, our sensors are not impacted by light and can clearly see beyond blinding headlight and sunlight glare.Additionally, Animal Detection and Dynamic Spotlight are part of this revolutionary safety system.

The 3rd generation monocular camera is debuting in 2018 with a German carmaker and supports their ability to meet the ever increasing standards of the global 5-star safety programs.The 4th generation monocular and stereo solutions are being prepared for 2020 model year timing in an awarded serial development project.The 4th generation features novel algorithmic approaches also has market leading packaging attributes, shrinking the design by more than 30% over prior generations.

Features and raw detection data are combined to support higher levels of driving automation, supporting centralized decision making as well as digital map creation.Through a fusion of Autoliv's vision systems, Roadscape electronic horizon, ADAS ECU, radar and night vision technologies, the future of highly automated driving is within reach supporting real life safety for the increasing road traffic.

Learn more about Autoliv's Active Safety solutions at https://youtu.be/K8uIdU0yhe8

