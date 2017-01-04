Global Flat Panel Display Equipment Market 2017-2021 With Applied Materials, Manz, Tokyo Electron & ULVAC Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



The global FPD equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 0.92% during the period 2017-2021.



Global FPD Equipment Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



FPD equipment are set of equipment used by FPD manufacturers to manufacture displays for their different product groups. For instance, Samsung uses FPD equipment to manufacture FPDs for products ranging from TVs to smartphones and tablets. The equipment includes CVD systems, sputter systems, etch and ash systems, coater and developers, and array and inspection systems.

To remain competitive amid rapid growth in the e-commerce sector, brick-and-mortar retailers have increased interactions with consumers through IT kiosks and digital signage. These touch-enabled kiosks in retail outlets are allowing consumers to browse through stock and order products. Some outlets are using touch-enabled tables to display product range.

According to the report, the display manufacturers are moving toward the production of high-resolution displays for notebooks, smartphones, tablets, and TVs. Therefore, display manufacturers are switching to metal oxide and AMOLED displays for producing ultra-high resolution displays as they are cost-efficient and energy efficient. To meet the growing demand for AMOLEDs, display manufacturers are increasing their production capacity.

Further, the report states that vendor's semiconductor customer base is concentrated due to industry dynamics and ever changing economic scenario, globally. For instance, in 2015, two customers accounted for 40% of Applied Material's Silicon Systems segment sales and a couple of customers contributed to 33% of Applied Material's net sales. Vendor's customer base in the global FPD equipment market is also concentrated geographically.

