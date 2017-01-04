Addition strengthens existing Hotels business and broadens asset management offer in the UK



TORONTO, 2017-01-04 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI), a global leader in commercial real estate services, today announced the acquisition of Vision Asset Management Co. ("Vision"), one of Europe's leading hospitality asset management companies. The business will be rebranded as Colliers International and integrated into the existing Hotel Property Services operation increasing its scale and capabilities throughout the UK. The details of the transaction were not disclosed.



Founded in 2001, Vision provides a complete range of asset management advisory and consultancy services in the hospitality sector. The firm advises clients in the UK and across EMEA and has managed more than 100 assets that range from individual properties to larger portfolios. Colliers' combined Hotels Property Services team will now total more than 35 professionals offering agency, valuation advisory, as well as asset management services. Marc Finney Colliers' Head of Hotels & Resorts Consulting will lead the team working with new directors Ben Godon and Allan Davidson.



"Vision is well regarded by investors, owners and funders looking to increase investment performance in the hospitality sector. These market leading professionals will enhance our existing team of hotels experts; as well as complement our investment property management service," said Tony Horrell, CEO, Colliers International | UK & Ireland. "The addition of asset management brings a new dimension to the hotel and hospitality services that we provide to our clients across the country."



"Having built a significant market share within the hospitality sector, we have found the right international partner to help us take the next strategic growth step for our business," said Allan Davidson, Director Colliers International. "For us, this is the beginning of a new chapter and we are looking forward to combining our local and sector expertise with Colliers' global platform to better meet our clients' needs."



"Joining forces with Colliers is a natural evolution for us. We share the same commitment to client service and entrepreneurial culture. This move has many positives for our employees who will benefit from the enhanced career opportunities it brings," added Ben Godon, Director Colliers International.



"Our strategic growth across EMEA continues with the addition of Vision and marks a very positive start to 2017. This is the latest in a string of strategic acquisitions that Colliers has made to continue accelerating the success of our clients and helping them to solve their business challenges," concluded Chris McLernon, CEO, Colliers International | EMEA.



