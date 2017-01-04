LSBF in Singapore Launches BSc in Banking Practice & Management in Partnership With The London Institute of Banking & Finance

LONDON, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

LSBF students in Singapore to receive UK Bachelor's degree thanks to a partnership with The London Institute of Banking & Finance

London School of Business and Finance (LSBF) in Singapore is proud to announce the launch of a new Bachelor's degree in Banking Practice and Management, which will provide students with globally-recognised British degree. The 3-year programme will be awarded by The London Institute of Banking & Finance, and will cover the essential elements of the financial services industry and the external environment in which it operates.

London to Singapore and back

The Bachelor of Science (Honours) Banking Practice and Management will be delivered by LSBF in its Singapore campus, starting from January 2017. The partnership between LSBF and The London Institute of Banking & Finance gives students in Asia the opportunity to study close to home, while enriching their curriculum with a global qualification awarded by a British higher education institution.

"As a global institution with years of international experience, we want to help students make the most out of their academic choice. While studying abroad gives many people the possibility to enhance their career opportunities, at times they might be discouraged if the qualification they achieve doesn't hold any relevance in another country," said Rathakrishnan Govind, Managing Director of LSBF in Singapore. "By partnering with The London Institute of Banking & Finance we will be able to deliver in Singapore a bachelor's programme that ticks all the boxes when it comes to preparing to enter the global financial services industry."

Alex Fraser, CEO, The London Institute of Banking & Finance said: "it is our goal to support the career development of banking and finance professionals both at home and abroad and as such we are delighted to be working with LSBF to promote our degree in Singapore. By combining our joint expertise, we can develop the skills and knowledge of the city's professionals, to ultimately support growth in one of the world's leading financial centres."

A partnership for the students

"We are delighted to have two of the best institutions from the UK bringing The London Institute of Banking & Finance degree programme into Singapore, thereby adding further interest in supporting the educational hub. This partnership is a great starting point to explore future regional expansion together," commented Michael Chow, President of The London Institute of Banking & Finance (Alumni Singapore) and Board Director of UK Council of Association of International Accountants.

Alongside their undergraduate degrees, graduates will also earn the Chartered Associate status with The London Institute of Banking & Finance, an internationally-recognised professional qualification in the banking and finance industries. The collaboration will allow LSBF Singapore to further expand its portfolio of programme. "We have been waiting to start an undergraduate programme for the past three years," said Rathakrishnan Govind. "This will be our first, and we believe that it will be very successful with our students."

Flexible studying and specialised knowledge

The BSc Banking Practice and Management degree is designed to cater for a variety of different requirements including those starting out in a management career in financial services, particularly in retail and commercial banking. Providing essential core knowledge of the industry, the programme enables students to apply specialised, up-to-date knowledge within specific areas of the banking sector, utilising a work based learning approach where relevant.

The undergraduate programme will be delivered through a wide range of activities and teaching methods, which will be accessible to both part-time and full-time students over four intakes every year.

About London School of Business and Finance Singapore

With two campuses in the heart of the city, LSBF in Singapore welcomes students from all over the world offering many programmes targeted for the Asian market. Having taught students from more than 20 countries since its establishment in 2011, LSBF in Singapore prides itself on its relatively short but already very successful history.

The school is a Singapore QP Accredited Learning Organisation, and holds the Platinum Approved Learning Partner Status by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). Over the past five years, LSBF in Singapore has helped a total of 138 students to become ACCA Prize Winners, an award only given to the best performing ACCA candidates.

In 2016, LSBF was awarded the Asia Enterprise Award, the School Green Lotus Award and the Spirit of Enterprise Award respectively, and received three prizes at this year's Training & Education Development Awards, establishing itself as one of Singapore's best providers of private sector education.

About The London Institute of Banking & Finance

Formerly known as ifs University College, The London Institute of Banking & Finance advances banking and finance by providing outstanding education and thinking, tailored to the needs of business, individuals, and society.

Its focus is on lifelong learning; equipping individuals with the knowledge, skills and qualifications to achieve what they want throughout their career and life.

It provides a balance of experience, insight and thought leadership into today's financial world, delivered by industry leaders, thinkers and members of our community.