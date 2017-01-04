Weight Watchers Ranked #1 in Four Best Diet Categories by U.S. News & World Report Including "Best Diet for Fast Weight Loss"

The World's Leading Provider of Weight Management Services Continues to Excel While it Evolves to Meet Members' Changing Needs

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) has again been recognized by the experts in the 2017 Best Diets rankings released today by U.S. News & World Report. Weight Watchers® earned the top spot in four categories:

Ranked #1 for "Best Diet for Fast Weight Loss" for the first year since the category was added in 2016

Ranked #1 for "Best Diet for Weight Loss" for the seventh consecutive year

Ranked #1 for "Best Commercial Diet" for the seventh consecutive year

Ranked #1 for "Easiest Diet to Follow" for the sixth consecutive year since the category was added

"We're honored to be ranked at the highest level for seven straight years by the experts at U.S. News & World Report," said Stacey Mowbray, President of Americas at Weight Watchers International, Inc. "At Weight Watchers, our goal is to continue providing innovative solutions for our members, so we can help them live well while losing weight, find joy in the journey and realize the benefits that go beyond just the number on the scale."

Since the Best Diets rankings were introduced in 2010, Weight Watchers has continued to innovate, addressing the evolving needs, mindsets and science around weight management. Most recently, Weight Watchers launched the Beyond the Scale program, which inspires and guides members to eat better, move more and shift their mindset. The results have been powerful: Members lost 15% more weight in their first two months following the Beyond the Scale program than those who followed the previous program. The results compare meetings members who weighed in two months after starting the program versus the same time period in the prior year.

U.S. News' panel of health experts includes nutritionists and physicians specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss, who scored each diet for short- and long-term weight loss, ease of compliance, safety and nutrition. Diets were ranked in eight categories, including diabetes and heart disease prevention and control, as well as easiness to follow and likelihood of weight loss. The "Best Diet for Fast Weight Loss" category - which Weight Watchers received top marks in this year - indicates that following the plans outlined will likely result in significant weight loss within the first 12 months.

For more information about the rankings, visit Best Diets 2017. The consecutive top rankings are consistent with the clinical evidence of the effectiveness of the Weight Watchers approach, which is based on decades of research and dozens of publications.

For more information about Weight Watchers, visit http://www.weightwatchers.com.

About Weight Watchers International, Inc.

Weight Watchers International, Inc. is the world's leading commercial provider of weight management services, operating globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. Weight Watchers holds more than 32,000 meetings each week where members receive group support and learn about healthy eating patterns, behavior modification and physical activity. Weight Watchers provides innovative, digital weight management products through its websites, mobile sites and apps. Weight Watchers is the leading provider of paid digital subscription weight management products in the world. In addition, Weight Watchers offers a wide range of products, publications and programs for those interested in weight loss and weight control.

