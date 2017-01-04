SYCAMORE, IL -- (Marketwired) -- 01/04/17 -- IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. Chairman and CEO Jim James today announced the acquisition of CMD Limited UK, which integrates power and technology with furniture for a broad range of large scale office and commercial markets. Both companies are privately owned with CMD headquartered North of London in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

"This is a great fit for us," said James. "CMD strengthens our ability to help large scale businesses simply and seamlessly expand power and technology throughout their workspaces. Their technical expertise and market reputation will help us accelerate European acceptance for both our new wireless lighting control and mobile device charging systems."

CMD designs, manufactures and customizes a complete range of workplace power management products for below the floor (e.g. busbar, floor boxes) and above the floor (e.g. power modules, CPU supports, monitor arms and cable management solutions) installations.

The company's products and expertise help architects, designers, office managers and contractors to quickly, easily and attractively run power and technology in new construction and retrofit commercial projects.

CMD now provides fast-growing UK, European and Middle Eastern commercial and office markets with easy, single-source customization and manufacturing capability.

CMD Complements IDEAL INDUSTRIES' Advanced Power Solutions Platforms

IDEAL INDUSTIRES, INC. is the market leader in electric power control and management. Its core business, wire connectors, are found in virtually any light switch or junction box in North America and around the world.

James believes there are tremendous synergies between CMD and the company's new Advanced Power Solutions platforms, Audacy ® Wireless Lighting Control and Power Puck™ a revolutionary mobile device charging system being launched in international airports this spring.

Audacy ® Wireless Lighting Solutions

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. recently launched the Audacy ® Wireless Lighting Control System for large-scale, multiuse facilities. The Audacy™ wireless system can reduce energy use from lighting by up to 50 percent for almost any space type -- including office, retail, multiuse and institutional buildings -- and is equally simple to install in large-scale retrofit and new construction projects. It provides revolutionary wireless control via an iOS or Android mobile phone or tablet app over multi-building lighting systems, while automatically sensing and adjusting to ambient light, movement and room occupancy to maintain desired settings -- all while being virtually maintenance free.

Audacy has already been installed in Chicago's Wrigley Field, Denver's Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Petco Park in San Diego, Fermilab outside Chicago and will soon be installed by a luxury sports car maker across its network of showrooms and service centers. Audacy is also in technical review by both national retailers and international airports. The same technology has been integrated successfully in large-scale HVAC applications at Universal Studios in Orlando, the Stanford University technology hub and the warehouse distribution network of a global online e-tailer.

Power Puck ® Mobile Device Charging System

This spring, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. will formally introduce PowerPuck ™, its new mobile device charging systems in international airports, hotels and major sports venues. The two-part puck and rail system enables facilities executives to provide their passengers and guests with exponentially greater guest to power the smart phones, tablets and soon thereafter, laptops.

"In many public spaces, power sources are few and far between and often inconveniently located," said James. "Our patented PowerPuck™ system brings power to people in large numbers, and it does so simply, safely and effectively. There is no other system like it. This will change the way people charge their devices."

About IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. is a global, diversified family business designing and manufacturing superior products and tools for professional tradesmen in the electrical, wire processing, data communications, aerospace, automotive and construction industries. The 101-year old company was founded in 1916 on the premise of forging ideal relationships with customers, employees and communities. The company has consistently grown and expanded under four generations of family ownership.

