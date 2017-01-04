Nanoco Group plc (LSE: NANO) will exhibit a developmental ultra high definition wide color gamut TPV Philips television in Nanoco's suite at CES 2017, January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

This state-of-the-art 4K television offers a sustainable solution that delivers an extraordinary UHD viewing experience for TPV Philips' global customers, thanks to Nanoco's CFQD® cadmium free quantum dot Fine Color Film™ made by Wah Hong.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Wah Hong to provide our CFQD® quantum dot film to TPV Philips, a true pioneer in television technology," said Michael Edelman, Nanoco's CEO. "Nanoco's CFQD® quantum dots give consumers peace of mind to enjoy next-generation color performance and energy efficiency in display, which is a key consideration for leading global manufacturers like TPV Philips."

To schedule an appointment to view the TPV Philips television in the Nanoco marketing suite at CES, please contact Nori Hiramatsu at NHiramatsu@nanocotechnologies.com.

ABOUT WAH HONG INDUSTRIAL

Wah Hong is the world's largest optical film coating and cutting company. Based in Taiwan, Wah Hong serves global customers in the display industry from five factories in China, one in Malaysia and one in Indonesia. It has a reputation for quality and has strong customer relationships among display companies in Taiwan, China and Japan. Its LCD product range includes all types of optical film including diffusion, reflection, prismatic and multi-function films along with light guide sheets and other products.

Wah Hong is quoted on the Taipei Exchange. For further information: www.wahhong.com.

ABOUT NANOCO

Nanoco (LSE: NANO) harnesses the power of nano-technology to create a brighter, more sustainable future. Based on breakthrough science, Nanoco's proprietary manufacturing process enables the large-scale production of its cadmium-free CFQD® quantum dots for multiple applications including LCD display, lighting, healthcare and solar.

Nanoco has non-exclusive manufacturing and marketing licensing agreements in display with The Dow Chemical Company, Merck KGaA of Germany, and Wah Hong Industrial Corporation of Taiwan.

Nanoco was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Manchester, UK, with a US subsidiary, Nanoco Inc., in Concord, MA. Nanoco continues to build out a world-class, patent-protected IP portfolio generated both by its own innovation engine, as well as through acquisition.

Nanoco is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and trades under the ticker symbol NANO. For further information please visit: www.nanocogroup.com.

