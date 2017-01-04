Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ("Momentive") announced it will showcase its highly innovative NXT* silane products for use in tire manufacturing and processing at the 2017 Tire Technology Expo in Hannover, Germany, held February 14 16.

NXT silane, a thiocarboxylate functional silane, has been shown to enable reduced rolling resistance without loss of wet traction, while increasing overall production efficiency for tire manufacturers as compared to standard sulfur silanes. NXT silane provides options for enhanced tire performance and overall systems cost-efficiencies for tire manufacturers.

NXT Z 45 silane is an oligomeric combination of mercapto and thiocarboxylate functional silanes. It can help improve dynamic and physical properties, reduce overall manufacturing costs through improved processing, and virtually eliminate ethanol emissions. Silica compounds coupled with NXT Z 45 silane generally exhibit improved silica dispersion, easier mixing, and faster pliable processing.

Tire manufacturers can benefit greatly from this technology in an effort to increase overall production efficiencies while reducing costs; providing consumers with tires that improve wet traction handling, reduce rolling resistance and enhance fuel economy.

To learn more about the NXT line of products, meet with our Momentive tire experts at booth C206. For more information about Momentive, visit www.momentive.com.

About Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to opportunities for customers. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MPM Holdings Inc. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

*NXT is a trademark of Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

