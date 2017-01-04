sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 04.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 551 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.01.2017 | 18:26
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 4

TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:		The Diverse Income Trust Plc
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:		Brewin Dolphin Plc
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:		3rd January 17
6. Date on which issuer notified:4th January 17
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: 		5%
8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights
DirectDirectIndirect DirectIndirect
GB00B65TLW28
ORD GBP0.001		19,235,02019,235,020n/an/a19,155,623n/a4.9951%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date Exercise/
Conversion period 		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
19,155,6234.9951%
9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
Indirect - Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited -420,9030.1098%
Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c NOM7,425,5321.9363%
Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c ISA5,516,9121.4386%
Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c GROSS3,792,0070.9888%
Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c CHARITY972,2850.2535%
Indirect - Brewin Nominees Limited A/c OFFBOND1,027,9840.2681%
GRAND TOTAL19,155,6234.9951%
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
13. Additional information:Figures based on shares in issue of 383,487,239
The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.
14. Contact name:Mark Taylor
15. Contact telephone number:0191 279 7332

© 2017 PR Newswire