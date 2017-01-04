THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, January 4
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached:
|The Diverse Income Trust Plc
|2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation:
|Brewin Dolphin Plc
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached:
|3rd January 17
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|4th January 17
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached:
|5%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
|Direct
|Indirect
|Direct
|Indirect
|GB00B65TLW28
ORD GBP0.001
|19,235,020
|19,235,020
|n/a
|n/a
|19,155,623
|n/a
|4.9951%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date
|Exercise/
Conversion Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date
|Exercise/
Conversion period
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|19,155,623
|4.9951%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable:
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|13. Additional information:
|Figures based on shares in issue of 383,487,239
The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment management agreements.
|14. Contact name:
|Mark Taylor
|15. Contact telephone number:
|0191 279 7332