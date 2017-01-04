If there is any company that has succeeded in capturing the public imagination, it is Tesla Motors. The electric vehicle (EV) and battery maker's charismatic CEO Elon Musk has present a compelling if not dazzling vision of a future of decarbonized electricity and transportation, even if customers must sometimes wait months to years to purchase these products.

Today a portion of Tesla's vision became reality, with Panasonic and Tesla beginning production of their "2170" cylindrical lithium-ion batteries at their "Gigafactory" in Reno, Nevada. These cells will be used in Tesla's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...