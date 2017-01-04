KODAKIT Launches Global On-Demand Photography Service for Businesses

One tap photography service from Kodak available in 92 cities, 37 countries

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the Consumer Electronics Show, Kodak announced the global launch of KODAKIT, Kodak's on-demand photography service platform designed for businesses. KODAKIT is now live globally across 37 countries and 92 metropolitan areas, including New York, San Francisco, Paris, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Delhi, among others.

"Companies understand the power and benefits of high quality photography. Consistent high-quality images are vitally important for brands, especially when selling products and services online. Yet this has been a time-consuming challenge for companies to manage, especially across borders of currency and language. Similarly, for photographers, global brands generate a lot of work, but it's hard for individual photographers to connect with them and find a platform that manages all aspects of their operations," said Eric-Yves Mahe, chief executive officer of KODAKIT. "We saw a need for an all-encompassing service, especially in the travel, food, and real estate markets that rely on high-quality digital images to drive their business goals. We've been able to incubate and innovate within Kodak and are excited to launch KODAKIT as a central hub for photographers and businesses worldwide."

KODAKIT solves pain points for both photographers and companies alike by managing all operations and logistics end-to-end. For photographers, KODAKIT offers connections to high quality, high volume global brands, and eliminates the nitty gritty of marketing, booking, pricing, scheduling, invoicing, and payments. For companies, KODAKIT offers access to a pre-screened global network of local talent. Companies only need to indicate when, where and how they want a photo shoot to be conducted. KODAKIT handles all other aspects of the process and delivers the images in a dedicated private cloud.

According to research from MDG Advertising, companies with compelling, professional photography see their business soar. In the travel market, businesses using quality photography see a 46 percent increase in conversion rates. In real estate, properties with quality photos see a 47 percent higher asking price per square foot and stay on the market an average of 10 days less than those without quality photos.

Photography is a $30 billion business globally, but has remained a hyperlocal business. Companies need to ensure a consistent high quality of brand and imagery across many markets, and before KODAKIT that was a time-consuming challenge. KODAKIT makes that not just possible but easy and for photographers it provides a steady flow of assignments they wouldn't otherwise have access to.

"KODAKIT has boiled down a complicated process into a user-friendly platform that addresses a huge and growing need in the market," said Jeff Clarke, chief executive officer of Kodak. "Kodak Founder George Eastman once said, 'You press the button, we do the rest.' For photographers and companies, KODAKIT operates on this same principle. Building upon our longstanding legacy as one of the most trusted names in film and photography, KODAKIT will revolutionize how photographers and businesses work together, creating the photography ecosystem of the future."

For more details on KODAKIT and to see a list of cities where the service is available, visit www.kodakit.com.

About KODAKIT

KODAKIT is transforming the photography market with an on-demand service that will change the way businesses and photographers can connect to address the needs of large global companies in the travel, food and real-estate markets that rely on high quality digital images for marketing and point-of-sale efforts. As of January 2017, KODAKIT is live across 92 metropolitan areas including New York, San Francisco, Paris, London, Hong Kong, Singapore and Delhi, amongst others. For more information, visit www.kodakit.com. Follow us on Twitter (@KODAKITofficial), Pinterest (KODAKIT) and Instagram (KODAKIT), or like us on Facebook at KODAKIT.

About Kodak

Kodak is a technology company focused on imaging. We provide - directly and through partnerships with other innovative companies - hardware, software, consumables and services to customers in graphic arts, commercial print, publishing, packaging, electronic displays, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets. With our world-class R&D capabilities, innovative solutions portfolio and highly trusted brand, Kodak is helping customers around the globe to sustainably grow their own businesses and enjoy their lives. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at www.kodak.com, follow us on Twitter (@Kodak) or Instagram (Kodak), or like us on Facebook at Kodak.

