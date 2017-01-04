NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - B&H is pleased to share the announcement of the Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II, with the latest DIGIC 7 processor and Bluetooth connectivity, and a Video Creator Kit, starring the PowerShot G7 X Mark II, aimed specifically at mobile filmmakers.

Canon PowerShot G9 X Mark II Digital Camera

20.1MP 1" High-Sensitivity CMOS Sensor

DIGIC 7 Image Processor

3x Optical Zoom f/2-4.9 Lens

28-84mm (35mm Equivalent)

3.0" 1.04m-Dot Touchscreen LCD Monitor

Full HD 1080p Video Recording at 60 fps

Built-In Wi-Fi with NFC and Bluetooth

Extended ISO 12800 and 8.2 fps Shooting

Dynamic IS and Time-Lapse Video Function

In-Camera Raw Conversion, Picture Style

One of the major upgrades found in the G9X Mark II is the use of the DIGIC 7 processor. This will improve the overall speed and performance of the camera, as well as provide a boost to image quality from the 20.1MP 1" CMOS sensor. This combination now offers continuous shooting speeds of up to 8.2 fps, Full HD 1080p video at 60 fps, and in-camera time-lapse video creation. For imaging, it retains the same 28-84mm equivalent f/2-4.9 zoom lens as its predecessor, and a 3.0" touchscreen LCD for composing and reviewing photos. Dynamic IS is available to help compensate for camera shake. Additionally, Bluetooth has been added to the built-in Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity for improved communication with your mobile devices. The G9 X Mark II will be available in black or silver.

Alongside the release of the G9 X Mark II is a new Video Creator Kit, starring the PowerShot G7 X Mark II. This kit bundles the pocketable Full HD-shooting point-and-shoot with a spare battery pack, a 32GB SDHC memory card, and a Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tabletop Tripod. This setup ensures that you have enough power, enough storage, and improved stability and ergonomics when shooting with your G7 X Mark II.

