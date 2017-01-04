Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Toronto Stock Exchange Ticker Symbol Change

TORONTO and NEW YORK, January 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Shares Issued and Outstanding: 159,808,833

TSX: MPVD

NASDAQ: MPVD

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD, NASDAQ: MPVD) announced that effective January 5, 2017 the trading symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange for Mountain Province Diamonds is "MPVD".

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no changes made to the Company's share capital.

Mountain Province Diamondsis a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. Gahcho Kué consists of a cluster of four diamondiferous kimberlites, three of which have a probable mineral reserve of 35.4 million tonnes grading 1.57 carats per tonne for total diamond content of 55.5 million carats.

Gahcho Kué is the world's largest and highest grade new diamond mine. A 2014 NI 43-101 feasibility study report filed by Mountain Province (available on SEDAR) indicates that the Gahcho Kué project has an IRR of 32.6%.

Mountain Province's share of the diamond production from the Gahcho Kué mine will be sold on open tender in Antwerp through the respected diamond broker, Bonas. The Company's first rough diamond sale will take place in January, 2017, and approximately every five weeks thereafter.

