BOSTON, MA., and STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, January 5, 2017 - Aprea Therapeutics, a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel anticancer therapies targeting the tumor suppressor protein p53, today announced that Christian S. Schade, President & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a company update and overview at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 7:30a.m. PT on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco, CA. About Aprea Therapeutics AB



Aprea Therapeutics AB is a Boston, Massachusetts- and Stockholm, Sweden-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds reactivating the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company's lead program, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule drug candidate, is in Phase II clinical development in ovarian cancer patients, and additional clinical studies with APR-246 in other cancer indications are planned. In March 2016, Aprea completed a EUR 46 million Series B financing with an international syndicate co-led by Versant Ventures and 5AM Ventures, with additional participation by Sectoral Asset Management, HealthCap, acting as local lead investor, and existing investor, Karolinska Development. For more information, please visit www.apreatherapeutics.com.



About p53 and APR-246



The p53 tumor suppressor gene is the most frequently mutated gene in human cancer, occurring in approximately 50% of all human tumors. These mutations are often associated with resistance to anticancer drugs and poor overall survival, representing a major unmet medical need in the treatment of cancer.



APR-246 has been shown to reactivate mutant p53 protein - by reconverting mutant p53 into wild-type p53 conformation and function - and thereby induce programmed cell death in human cancer cells. APR- 246 has demonstrated compelling pre-clinical antitumor activity in a wide variety of solid and hematological (blood) tumors, including ovarian cancer, small cell lung cancer, esophageal cancer and AML (acute myeloid leukemia), among others. Additionally, strong synergy has been seen with both traditional anticancer agents, such as chemotherapy, as well as newer mechanism-based anticancer drugs and immuno-oncology checkpoint inhibitors. In addition to pre-clinical testing, Phase I clinical studies with APR-246 have been completed, demonstrating a favorable safety profile and both biological and clinical responses in hematological malignancies and solid tumors with mutations in the p53 gene. The Company has commenced a Phase II study on ovarian cancer and is expecting to initiate additional clinical studies of APR-246 in other cancer indications.



