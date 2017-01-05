Hideo Ikuno h.ikuno@daiya-pr.co.jp +81-3-6716-5277

TOKYO, Jan 5, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Forklift, Engine & Turbocharger Holdings, Ltd. (M-FET) raised its stake in Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd. to 51% on January 1. At the same time, it transferred its 65% stake in UniCarriers to Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift, making UniCarriers a wholly owned group company of Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift. These moves are intended to further improve business efficiency by accelerating post-merger integration (PMI) in the logistics equipment business, with a focus on forklift trucks. M-FET is wholly owned by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI).The newly implemented measures will further strengthen M-FET's efforts to merge the operations of Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift and UniCarriers, creating synergies and reaping results at an early stage. Going forward, M-FET's seeks to fully merge the operations of the two companies by October 2017, with the goal of becoming the world's leading manufacturer of logistics equipment.MHI established M-FET in March 2016 as an independently managed company. Its business areas include logistics systems, engines, power generators, co-generation systems, and turbochargers. Through integrated and flexible operations M-FET is striving to create synergies, streamline its organization, and break into new fields as a way to expand business scale and enhance earning capacity.With the support of the wider MHI Group, M-FET will now pursue further PMI measures and will aim for greater competitiveness in the global market through the integration of logistics and energy system operations.About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.For more information, please visit the MHI Group website: http://www.mhi-global.com.For Technology, Trends and Tangents, visit MHI's new online media SPECTRA: http://spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.